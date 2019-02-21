Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 7 (11 - 17 February 2019)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

Active EVD screening ongoing at 8 Point of Entry (PoE) sites, and health and hygiene promotion educators continued to reach populations in all target areas (Gimunu Boma, Tokori,

Marakonye Boma and Attende Boma). WASH infrastructure activities continued at Yei SSRRC and Yei airstrip

The EVD screening site at Salia Musala PoE is presently under construction; the selection of the screening teams and training of health workers will begin next week

Health and hygiene promoters reached more than 400 individuals in Morobo and more than 1,200 individuals in Khorijo with EVD prevention education messages

Vaccination of IOM volunteers is ongoing

SECURITY & ACCESS CHALLENGES

Tokori is still inaccessible by road and remains without mobile network.

Therefore, reports from the site are delayed. The Yei team recently paid boda bodas to transport weekly reports from Tokori. Blockades in the area also hinder the transport of borehole hand pump spare parts, slowing infrastructure work

Insecurity in the suburbs of Yei

Lujulu is still inaccessible, resulting in the delayed establishment of five PoE sites in the area

HEALTH UPDATES

Compared to the previous week, week 7 recorded a 5.25% increase in entry traveller screening for EVD exposure and symptoms with 11,547 total individuals screened. The increase can be traced to the rise of inbound travellers to South Sudan entering through the Pure PoE screening site. Pure PoE is on a direct route to Liwolo Sokari boma, where agriculture is a major activity. An ongoing population of farmers cross the border early in the morning, returning in the evening. Others spend three or more days in the area before returning.

There were 36 fever cases in the reporting week. All the cases were referred to the nearest health facility of the respective PoEs. Thirty of the fever cases tested positive and were treated for malaria. In Okaba, three fever cases who turned RDT negative were admitted to the nearest health center and put under follow-up. These three travelers have a history of going to Baziwe, the nearest market in DRC.

WASH UPDATES

Community health and hygiene promoters continued with health and hygiene activities through house to house visits, water point sessions, market sessions, public sessions, child-to-child sessions, and jerry can cleaning, reaching 6,862 individuals in nine locations (Yei SSRRC screening point, Pure, Morobo, Khorijo, Kaya, Gimunu, Tokori , Marakonye and Attende) including the PoE sites and surroundings during this reporting week. Teams passed messages on safe water chain, proper food handling, personal hygiene, clean environment and hand washing practices.

DTM UPDATES

All 6 FMPs located near the border with Uganda and 5 out of 7 FMPs located near the DRC submitted data by Sunday 17 February. 2,978 people entering South Sudan were interviewed between 10-16 February, 62% at FMPs near the Uganda border and 38% near the DRC. The main regions of origin were Koboko in Uganda (51.3% of respondents) and Ituri in the DRC (37%). 86% of respondents were heading to destinations within Morobo county and 84.8% were South Sudanese nationals.