06 Feb 2019

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 5 (28 January - 3 February 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 03 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (533.47 KB)

HEALTH UPDATES

● Planned inter-agency assessment in Lasu could not be completed due to access being denied at Kegulu checkpoint

● There were no alert cases reported during the week, although there were 27 fever cases, the majority of which tested positive for malaria, and rumours of a suspected EVD case in Kaya were confirmed to be false

WASH UPDATES

● Community Health and hygiene promoters continued with hygiene and EVD promotion activities through house-to-house visits, water point sessions, market sessions, public sessions, child-to-child sessions and jerry can cleaning campaigns

WEEKLY COORDINATION NOTES

IOM chaired the weekly Border Health (BH) and Point of Entry (PoE) Technical Working Group as colead, which was a joint meeting with the Access, Safety and Security Technical Working Group. The key areas of discussion and action points included the following

● IOM made a presentation on implementation modality at Yei River State during the Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) meeting where the key message was on building partnerships with local authorities on the ground before, after and during activities

● It was agreed to have one joint monthly meeting between the two technical working groups to ensure better collaboration and support to the teams on the grounds, shipment of any materials and supplies and establishment of new PoEs

● On the enforcement of usage of the International Arrival Health Forms (IAHF) forms, airlines not complying were listed and shared at the National Task Force.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.