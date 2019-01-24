24 Jan 2019

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 3 (14-20 January 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 20 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (317.66 KB)

WEEKLY COORDINATION NOTES

  • IOM attended the National Task Force (NTF) meeting and made a presentation on behalf of the Border Health and Point of Entry (PoE) Technical Working Group as co-lead on 17 January. Key areas of discussion included:

    • 19 operational and 10 future PoE sites to be established across South Sudan by mid-February
    • Improvements to the screening process at Juba International Airport, including screening in the VIP lounge and distribution of International Arrival Health Forms (IAHF)
    • Three Ebola Treatment Units to be established in Yambio, Yei and Nimule later this month

  • IOM attended the Social Mobilization Pillar meeting on 14 January, the State Taskforce coordination meeting on 15 January and the Health Cluster meeting on 18 January in Yei town to plan for the next three months

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.