Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 3 (14-20 January 2019)
WEEKLY COORDINATION NOTES
IOM attended the National Task Force (NTF) meeting and made a presentation on behalf of the Border Health and Point of Entry (PoE) Technical Working Group as co-lead on 17 January. Key areas of discussion included:
- 19 operational and 10 future PoE sites to be established across South Sudan by mid-February
- Improvements to the screening process at Juba International Airport, including screening in the VIP lounge and distribution of International Arrival Health Forms (IAHF)
- Three Ebola Treatment Units to be established in Yambio, Yei and Nimule later this month
IOM attended the Social Mobilization Pillar meeting on 14 January, the State Taskforce coordination meeting on 15 January and the Health Cluster meeting on 18 January in Yei town to plan for the next three months