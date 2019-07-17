Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 28 (8 - 14 July 2019)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

WASH

● Construction of two-stance emergency latrines, waste pit and all hand washing stands were completed at the Isebi PoE.

● Establishment of the medical waste management (rehabilitation of one incinerator and construction of waste pit ) was completed at Kerwa PHCC.

DTM

● DTM continued to operate 21 FMPs on the border with DRC, Uganda and the Central African Republic. Six of these are operated in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border.

HEALTH

● Isebi PoE primary and secondary screening sites are now fully operational (start date: 11 July 2019), which brings the total number of IOM managed PoE Sites to 15.