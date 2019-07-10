10 Jul 2019

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 27 (1 - 7 July 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 07 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (472.25 KB)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

WASH

● Set-up of 2 tents for primary and secondary screening, 2 stances of temporary latrines and a waste pit were completed at the Isebi PoE site. Screening will commence once the WASH and Health teams completed the trainings to screeners and casual workers. In addition,
Repair of two hand pumps of the borehole was completed at the Isebi and Busia PoE sites to provide safe access to clean water for communities around the two PoE sites

DTM

● DTM operated 15 FMPs on the border with DRC, Uganda and the Central African Republic of which 11 submitted data in time for the weekly report (data included for longer term analyses). Six FMPs in Uganda are intermittently not operational

HEALTH

● Active screening ongoing in 14 active IOM-supported PoE sites, namely: Yei airstrip, Yei SSRRC, Tokori, Lasu, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala,
Okaba, Khor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) in Morobo County,
Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Birigo in Lainya County and Bori ● Training of screeners/volunteers on EVD screening is currently ongoing in Isebi PoE in Lujulu Payam where a screening site is set to be operational in the coming days

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.