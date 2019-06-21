Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 24 (10 - 16 June 2019)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

DTM

● The total number of FMPs is 21, of which six are operated on the Uganda side of the border, in partnership with DTM Uganda

WASH

● Community engagement focus group discussions have been conducted in Lasu reaching total 44 adults (18 females and 19 males) and 6 children (4 boys and 2 girls)

● WASH maintains 14 PoE shelters with WASH facilities (temporary latrines and mobile handwashing stands)

HEALTH

● Active screening ongoing in 14 active IOM-supported PoE sites; Yei airstrip, Yei SSRRC, Tokori, Lasu, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Okaba, Khor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) in Morobo County, Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Birigo in Lainya County and Bori.