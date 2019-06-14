14 Jun 2019

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 23 (3 - 9 June 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 09 Jun 2019
WEEKLY OVERVIEW

HEALTH

● Active screening ongoing in 14 active IOMsupported PoE sites, namely: Yei airstrip, Yei SSRRC, Tokori, Lasu, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Okaba, Khor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) in Morobo County, Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Birigo in Lainya County and Bori.

WASH

● IOM WASH repaired one hand pump at Kerwa PHCC in Kajo-Keji County to support WASH IPC activities. This PHCC is located near to the Kerwa PoE, where suspected EVD patients are referred to.

● IOM relocated one stance of pit latrine lying at the upstream of newly drilled borehole in Salia Musala PoE to avoid underground contamination.
The borehole was drilled by another agency.

