Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 21 (20 - 26 May 2019)

Weekly Overview

HEALTH

● Active screening ongoing in 14 active IOM-supported PoE sites, namely: Yei airstrip, Yei SSRRC, Tokori, Lasu, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Okaba, Khor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) in Morobo County, Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Birigo in Lainya County and Bori

WASH

● Construction of new PoE shelters in Bori, KajoKeji County is ongoing.

● Rehabilitation is ongoing of the existing incinerator and construction of waste pit for the medical waste management at Kaya PHCC