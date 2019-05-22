Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 20 (13 - 19 May 2019)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

● The total number of FMPs is 21, of which six are operated on the Uganda side of the border, in partnership with DTM Uganda.

● New PoE screening site in Bori in Kajo-Keji county started primary and secondary screening on 15 May. There are now 14 active IOM-supported screening sites, namely: Yei airstrip, Yei SSRRC, Tokori, Lasu, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Okaba, Khor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) in Morobo County, Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Birigo in Lainya County, and Bori.

● IOM completed construction of one stance latrine and rehabilitation of a borehole (hand pump) to provide WASH facilities to Kaya PoE.