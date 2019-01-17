Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 2 (7 - 13 January 2019)

Weekly Coordination Notes

- IOM co-chaired the weekly border health and points of entry (BHPOE) technical working group meeting. The issue of enforcing use of international arrivals health form (IAHF) by all incoming airlines was discussed, and it was agreed that followup with individual airlines is needed, using a supporting letter from the Ministry of Health.

- IOM attended the weekly national task force (NTF) meeting, where a request was made for mapping of all EVD screening points, for presentation at the next NTF meeting.

- Meeting held with American Refugee Council (ARC) in Moyo, Uganda. ARC agreed to open an EVD screening site in Jale and Mere border crossing points.

- IOM attended the IPC-WASH Technical Working Group in Juba to follow up on the standardizations of IPC trainings for frontline health facilities.