Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 18 (29 April - 5 May 2019)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

● Active screening ongoing in 13 Points of Entry (PoE) sites: Yei airstrip, Yei SSRRC, Tokori, Lasu, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Okaba, Khor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) in Morobo County, Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo in Kajo keji and Birigo in Lainya County.

● In this reporting period, team focused on repairs and maintenance of the existing PoE screening sites and their facilities (latrines, hand washing stations etc.). In addition, the construction of the waste management system (incinerator and disposal pit) in Morobo PHCC is ongoing.

● DTM received data from 18 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), of which 5 are operated on the Uganda side of the border, in partnership with DTM Uganda, counties of Morobo, Yei, Kajo Keji and Laynia.