Active screening on going in 13 Points of Entry (PoE) sites: Yei airstrip, Yei SSRRC, Tokori, Lasu, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Okaba, Khor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) in Morobo County, Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo in Kajo keji and Birigo in Lainya County