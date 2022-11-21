Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness and Readiness Update for South Sudan Update: #003 (20 November 2022)

Key Weekly Highlights

Highlights as of 20 November 2022

One new EVD alert was reported from Juba during week 46 (ending 20 November 2022) and was tested negative for EVD.

No EVD case has been confirmed in South Sudan neither from other countries neighbouring Uganda where the current outbreak is ongoing.

Cumulatively, a total of 22 alerts have been reported from seven locations in South Sudan since September 2022.

An outcome of the ministerial meeting co-convened by WHO and Africa CDC in November was for A Regional Ebola Task Force to be established and chaired by South Sudan with coordination support from WHO, Africa CDC and the Regional Economic Communities (EAC, IGAD) to facilitate joint plan of action and monitoring. The first Task Force meeting was held 11 November 2022 during which Terms of References were discussed.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) continues to conduct weekly National Steering Committee and EVD pillars meetings with partners and stakeholders. The purpose of the meetings is to discuss and provide strategic guidance for readiness.

Weekly sub-national task force coordination meetings are being conducted and minutes are shared for actions.

A regional functional simulation exercise on PHEOC has been planned for 06 - 07 December 2022.