Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness and Readiness Update for South Sudan Update: #002 (13 November 2022)

Key Weekly Highlights
Highlights as of 13 November 2022
Four (04) new EVD alerts were reported from Rubkona, Nimule, and juba during week 45 (ending 13 November 2022) but only one sample was collected for laboratory confirmation which tested negative. The other three were discarded as they did not meet EVD case definition.
No EVD case has been confirmed in South Sudan neither from other countries neighboring Uganda where the current outbreak is ongoing.
Cumulatively, a total of 21 alerts have been reported from seven locations in South Sudan since September 2022.
-The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General/Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator (DSRSG/RC/HC), convened a meeting on 9 November; to map participating partners in the EVD readiness efforts; resources available to EVD readiness and response actions including pledges from donors and critical gaps in resources needed.
The Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC) continues to conduct weekly National Steering Committee (NSC) and EVD pillars meetings with partners and stakeholders. The purpose of the meetings is to discuss and provide strategic guidance for readiness.
Weekly sub-national task force coordination meetings are being conducted and minutes are shared for actions. ▪ Conducted five (5) days County Rapid Response Team training for 30 participants (5 Females and 25 males) in Kajo keji
On 4 November 2022, a one-day sensitization meeting for Kajo keji EVD taskforce to support advocacy for EVD response readiness led by Hon. Commissioner Kenyi Erasto, attended by 49 participants (7 Female and 42 male)