Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness and Readiness Update for South Sudan Update: #001 (6 November 2022)

Key Weekly Highlights as of 6 November 2022

▪ One (01) new EVD alert from Juba during week 44 (ending 6 November 2022) but discarded as it did not meet EVD case definition.

▪ No EVD outbreak has been declared in South Sudan neither from other countries neighboring Uganda where the current outbreak is ongoing.

▪ Cumulatively, a total of 17 alerts have been reported from seven locations in South Sudan since September 2022. ▪ The President of the Republic of South Sudan formed an EVD High Level Taskforce to coordinate the EVD readiness for the country.

▪ The PHEOC (Public Health Emergency Operation Center) is activated with EVD pillars meeting at least once a week and NSC (National Steering Committee) meeting bringing all pillar leads and co-leads together with stakeholders, partners and implementing partners once a week.

▪ The 72 hours response plan and comprehensive EVD preparedness and response plan have been developed and being reviewed and updated by the Government to align to current needs.