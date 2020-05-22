DTM South Sudan: Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report (11 – 17 May 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve in the African region. All countries in the African Region have reported COVID-19, with Lesotho reporting its first case on 13 May.

While there are variations among countries, the overall numbers of reported cases and deaths have been increasing, and more than half of the countries are experiencing community transmission. There are also increasing incidences of cross-border transmission of COVID-19, mainly through long-distance truck drivers and illicit transboundary movement, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 4,525,497 cases, and 307,395 people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO COVID-19 Situation report 118, 17 May 2020). In Africa, there were 58,663 cases (2,202) and 1,710 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 285 confirmed cases, 4 recoveries, and 4 deaths as of 17 May. The Government also announced the dissolution of the High Level Task Force on COVID-19 and formed a Committee to take over responsibility of the HLTF.