DTM South Sudan: Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report (04 - 10 May)

Situation Overview

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve in the African region. The disease has spread to over 30 countries in less than a month, now affecting all Member States except for Lesotho.

Currently, the majority of countries in the region are experiencing local transmission of COVID-19 and the number of countries with widespread community transmission is also increasing. The region has also observed increased incidences of importation of cases from affected countries within the region, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 3,917,366 cases, and 274,361 people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO COVID-19 Situation report 111, 10 May 2020). In Africa, there were 42,626 cases (2,082) and 1,369 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 156 confirmed cases and two recoveries by 10 May.

As reported by Voice of America (VOA), the Government says it has come up with new strategies to fight the pandemic, with more testing and contact tracing to be carried out.