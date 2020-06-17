DTM South Sudan: Wau PoC sites & collective centres – Population Count (Data collection May 2020)

In May 2020, the monthly population count was conducted at Masna collective centre where 6,127 individuals were identified and Wau PoC AA with 9,956 individuals. On 9 April 2020, the Diocesan Major Response Team on COVID-19 requested to close several Wau collective centres. As of 12 April 2020, Nazareth, Cathedral, St. Joseph and Lokoloko (combined at 3,743 individuals in March 2020) are deserted. For more information on the closing collective centres, please consult DTM’s April 2020 Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) report and the April 2020 population report.

The population of Wau PoC AA decreased from 10,755 individuals in April 2020 to 9,956 individuals in May 2020 (decrease by 799 individuals, or 7%). Wau Masna saw an increase in its population by 2,381 individuals since April 2020, now standing at 6,127 individuals. For more information on these trends, including where new arrivals at Masna collective centre were displaced from and on destinations of those leaving Wau PoC AA, please consult the DSFM report.