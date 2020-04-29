DTM South Sudan: Wau PoC sites & collective centres – Population Count (Data collection March 2020)

In March 2020, the monthly population count was conducted at Cathedral,

Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna collective centres where a total of 7,220 individuals were identified. This compares to an overall collective centre population of 7,326 in February 2020 representing a net decrease of one per cent, due to a reducing Masna, Nazareth and Lokoloko population (reduction by 8% or -296 individuals). Please note that this reduction is not necessarily permanent and could be due to temporary absences in order to conduct land clearances or other activities away from the site. An increase was observed across Cathedral and St. Joseph (increase by 6% or +190 individuals).