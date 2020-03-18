DTM South Sudan: Wau PoC sites & collective centres – Population Count (Data collection February 2020)

In February 2020, the monthly population count was conducted at Cathedral, Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna collective centres where a total of 7,326 individuals were identified. This compares to an overall collective centre population of 10,414 in January 2020 representing a net decrease of 30 per cent, largely due to a reducing Masna population (reduction by 39% or -2,387 individuals). Decreases were observed across sites except for Nazareth.

The population of Wau PoC AA site decreased from 13,350 individuals in January 2020 to 12,915 individuals in February 2020 (decrease by 435 individuals, or 3%).

The reduction is not necessarily permanent and could be due to temporary absences in order to conduct land clearances or other activities away from the site.