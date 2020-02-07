07 Feb 2020

DTM South Sudan: Wau PoC sites & collective centres – Population Count (Data collection January 2020)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (370.41 KB)

In January, the monthly population count was conducted at Cathedral, Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna collective centres where a total of 10,414 individuals were identified. This compares to an overall collective centre population of 11,828 in December 2019. Cathedral’s population decreased by 23 per cent (1,047 individuals) between December 2019 and January 2020. The population of Wau PoC AA site increased from 12,664 individuals in December 2019 to 13,243 individuals in January 2020 representing 5 per cent increase.

Since biometric registrations or verifications are not feasible on a monthly basis, population counts remain the best possible tool to estimate the sites’ populations.

Population counts consist of DTM teams visiting each shelter of the site asking how many persons have slept there the previous night (sex and age disaggregated). This provides a snapshot of the population at the time of the count.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.