27 Jan 2020

DTM South Sudan: Wau PoC sites & collective centres – Population Count (Data collection December 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (472.9 KB)

In December 2019, the monthly population count was conducted at Cathedral, Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna collective centres where a total of 11,828 individuals were identified. This compares to an overall collective centre population of 11,291 in November 2019. Net increases were observed at Cathedral, St Joseph and Masna. The population of Wau PoC AA site decreased from 14,195 individuals in November to 12,664 individuals in December 2019 representing an 11 per cent decrease.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.