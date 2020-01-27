DTM South Sudan: Wau PoC sites & collective centres – Population Count (Data collection December 2019)

In December 2019, the monthly population count was conducted at Cathedral, Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna collective centres where a total of 11,828 individuals were identified. This compares to an overall collective centre population of 11,291 in November 2019. Net increases were observed at Cathedral, St Joseph and Masna. The population of Wau PoC AA site decreased from 14,195 individuals in November to 12,664 individuals in December 2019 representing an 11 per cent decrease.