DTM South Sudan: Wau PoC sites & collective centres – Population Count (Data collection October 2019)

Wau Town features one Protection of Civilians (PoC) site and five collective centres in which IOM DTM conducts monthly population counts to monitor changing population dynamics and displacement trends.

In October 2019, the monthly count was conducted at Cathedral, Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna collective centres where a total of 12,316 individuals were identified. The population of Wau PoC AA site decreased slightly from 14,706 individuals in September to 14,696 individuals in October 2019. Please note that the August population figure for Wau PoC AA site was derived from a biometric registration which was conducted that month and served as the best possible indication of the population at that point in time. Since biometric registrations or verifications are not feasible on a monthly basis, population counts remain the best possible tool during any other month. Population counts consist of DTM teams visiting each shelter of the site asking how many persons have slept there the previous night (sex and age disaggregated). This provides a snapshot of the population at the time of the count.