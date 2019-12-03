03 Dec 2019

DTM South Sudan: Wau PoC sites & collective centres – Population Count (Data collection October 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 03 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.26 MB)

Wau Town features one Protection of Civilians (PoC) site and five collective centres in which IOM DTM conducts monthly population counts to monitor changing population dynamics and displacement trends.

In October 2019, the monthly count was conducted at Cathedral, Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna collective centres where a total of 12,316 individuals were identified. The population of Wau PoC AA site decreased slightly from 14,706 individuals in September to 14,696 individuals in October 2019. Please note that the August population figure for Wau PoC AA site was derived from a biometric registration which was conducted that month and served as the best possible indication of the population at that point in time. Since biometric registrations or verifications are not feasible on a monthly basis, population counts remain the best possible tool during any other month. Population counts consist of DTM teams visiting each shelter of the site asking how many persons have slept there the previous night (sex and age disaggregated). This provides a snapshot of the population at the time of the count.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.