DTM South Sudan: Wau PoC sites & collective centres – Headcount (Data collection July 2019)

Wau Town features one protection of civilians (PoC) site and five collective centres in which IOM DTM conducts monthly headcounts to monitor changing population dynamics and displacement trends. In July 2019, the monthly count was conducted in Cathedral, Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna collective centres where a total of 13,687 individuals were identified. As part of a biometric verification process, a fixing exercise replaced the headcount at Wau PoC AA according to which 12,959 individuals currently live at the site bringing the population of all six locations to 26,646, an 18 per cent drop since June. Wau PoC site saw a significant drop in its population (4,476 individuals – a 26% decrease).