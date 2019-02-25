DTM South Sudan: Wau PoC sites & collective centres – 2018 trends analysis and December Headcount (Data collection January 2019)

Wau Town features two PoC sites and five collective centres in which IOM-DTM conducts monthly headcounts to monitor changing population dynamics and displacement trends. These include: Wau PoC 1 and Wau PoC AA sites, as well as Cathedral, Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna collective centres.

Throughout 2018, a steady decline in the Wau PoC AA site population could be observed. Between January 2018 and January 2019, Wau PoC AA decreased by 40 per cent of its population- a reduction of 10,116 individuals (16,707 individuals since November 2017). The population of Wau PoC AA decreased by 359 individuals since December 2018.