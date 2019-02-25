25 Feb 2019

DTM South Sudan: Wau PoC sites & collective centres – 2018 trends analysis and December Headcount (Data collection January 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 20 Feb 2019
Wau Town features two PoC sites and five collective centres in which IOM-DTM conducts monthly headcounts to monitor changing population dynamics and displacement trends. These include: Wau PoC 1 and Wau PoC AA sites, as well as Cathedral, Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna collective centres.

Throughout 2018, a steady decline in the Wau PoC AA site population could be observed. Between January 2018 and January 2019, Wau PoC AA decreased by 40 per cent of its population- a reduction of 10,116 individuals (16,707 individuals since November 2017). The population of Wau PoC AA decreased by 359 individuals since December 2018.

