DTM South Sudan: Wau PoC sites & collective centres – 2018 trends analysis and December Headcount

Wau Town features two PoC sites and five collective centres in which IOM-DTM conducts monthly headcounts to monitor changing population dynamics and displacement trends. These include: Wau PoC 1 and Wau PoC AA sites, as well as Cathedral, Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna collective centres.

Throughout 2018, a steady decline in the Wau PoC AA site population could be observed, whilst collective centres experienced some fluctuations including periods of increased inflows. This report summarizes the 2018 mobility dynamics in the assessed sites.