DTM South Sudan: Wau PoC AA & Masna Collective Centre Population Count (June 2020)

In June 2020, the monthly population count was conducted at Masna collective centre where 6,016 individuals were identified and Wau PoC AA with 9,990 individuals. The population of Wau PoC AA marginally increased from 9,956 individuals in May 2020 (increase by 49 individuals). Wau Masna saw a slight decrease in its population by 111 individuals since May 2020. For more information on these trends, including where new arrivals at Masna collective centre were displaced from and on destinations of those leaving Wau PoC AA, please consult the DSFM report.

Methodology

Since biometric registrations or verifications are not feasible on a monthly basis, population counts remain the best possible tool to estimate the sites’ populations. Population counts consist of DTM teams visiting each shelter of the site asking how many persons have slept there the previous night (sex and age disaggregated). This provides a snapshot of the population at the time of the count.