DTM South Sudan: Wau Masna Collective Centre Flow Monitoring (October – December 2021)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) continued conducting Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) at the gates of Wau Masna Collective Centre. In the fourth quarter of 2021, 2,082 interviews were conducted representing 3,224 individual movements into and out of the collective centre. Compared to the previous quarter, day movements saw a 21 per cent decrease from 3,987 to 3,153 individuals. These movements were driven by male travelers (66%), and the main reasons for travel were to tend to livelihood activities (58%) and to visit friends / family (14%). Temporary movements saw an 80 per cent decrease compared to the previous quarter with the main reasons being visiting friends / family (39%) and attempting to return home (25%). Fourteen per cent left the centre temporarily due to congestion and concerns related to COVID-19. The number of surveyed new arrivals increased from 7 to 20 individuals, who left their areas of departure due to conflict causing hunger (70%) or insecurity (30%). All individuals arriving newly intend to spend more than six months in the centre. DTM did not encounter persons intending to permanently leave the collective centre this reporting period.