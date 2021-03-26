DTM South Sudan: Wau Masna collective centre Flow Monitoring (October-December 2020)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) continued operating Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) at the gates of Wau Masna Collective Centre. In the last quarter of 2020 (October - December), 1,804 interviews were conducted, representing 4,465 individual movements. This quarter recorded a 13 per cent decrease in surveyed day movements relative to July - September, most of which are to buy things, visit friends or relatives, livelihood activities and access to healthcare services. Temporary movement is primarily to visit friends or family, check on or repair property, and access to healthcare services, with 44 per cent of such movements lasting less than a week. There were 24 new arrivals, an 83 per cent decrease compared to previous quarter, all of whom came to join family and over half of whom intend to stay two to four weeks at the centre. Surveyed permanent exits decreased from 31 to 10, all of whom traveled to join family in areas of return.