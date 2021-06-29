DTM South Sudan: Wau Masna collective centre Flow Monitoring (January - March 2021)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) continued operating Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) at Wau Masna Collective Centre. In the first quarter of 2021 (January – March), 2,312 interviews were conducted, representing 5,450 individual movements. This quarter recorded a 24.0 per cent increase in surveyed day movements, as people travel in and out of the camp to pursue livelihood activities including collection of firewood and elephant grass (41.0%), to buy things (14.0%), to visit friends or relatives (13.0%), and to access healthcare services (9.0%). Longer temporary movements were primarily to visit friends or family (61.0%), check on or repair property (21.0%), and access healthcare services (8.0%), with 51.0 per cent lasting two to four weeks. There were 53 new arrivals compared to 24 during the previous quarter, all of whom came to join family and almost half of whom planned to remain a week or less. Surveyed permanent exits decreased from 24 to 4 individuals, who join family outside the camp.