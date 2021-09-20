DTM South Sudan: Wau Masna Collective Centre Biometric Registration (Publication: September 2021)

IOM DTM biometrically verified and registered new arrivals at Wau Masna Collective Centre bringing the total population to 3,445 individuals (903 households) as of July 2021. This exercise was prompted by monthly population counts that continuously showed the site's population to have decreased, reaching 2,732 IDPs in June 2021 which stood in stark contrast to the 10,997 IDPs that remained officially registered in the biometric database at the time.