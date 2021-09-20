DTM South Sudan: Raja Town - Biometric Registration and Cash Assistance (Publication: September 2021)

The International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) and Shelter and Settlement teams visited Raja Town’s IDP, returnee and host populations in July 2021 in order enable humanitarian access through registration and to respond to immediate shelter needs of returning, displaced and local communities. IOM DTM maintains a biometric registration database in Raja Town. During maintenance IOM carries out registrations of new born babies, the replacements of lost cards, merging of households that have requested to be included as one unit and the handling of referred protection cases from protection partners. In July 2021, IOM registered 6,827 individuals (2,000 households) categorized as 3,741 returnees (55%), 2,773 host community members (41%) and 313 IDPs (5%).