DTM South Sudan: Population Count Bentiu Town Sites (April 2022)

As per April 2022 population count findings, the Bentiu Town Sites ( B, C, D, and E) population stands at 58,118 individuals (on average 6 individuals per shelter). This represents an eleven per cent increase 5,861 individuals/ 542 households) compared to March 2022.

Unity State has been experiencing flooding since 2019 in the counties of Mayendit, Leer, Panyijiar, and Koch. As a result of the flooding in Guit and Rubkona in 2021, Bentiu Town Sites (A, B, C, D, and E) were formed in August 2021. In order to provide accurate information on the Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs), the International Organization for Migration’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM) began conducting monthly population counts in November 2021 including questions on areas of habitual residence, areas of displacement, intentions to return or relocate and demographic information to inform partners.