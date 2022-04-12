DTM South Sudan Population Count: Bentiu Town Sites (A,B,C,D,E), 2 March 2022 - 4 March 2022

In March 2022, the population of the Bentiu town sites was counted at 52,257 individuals (8,662 households), representing a 131.79 per cent increase relative to December 2021 (22,545 individuals). Major population increases are observed across all sites.

The population overall is very young, with those 11 years or younger forming 46.93 per cent of the population and those aged 12 to 18 being amounting to 18.23 per cent. Women form the majority of those who are over 18, while males constitute the majority of those who are 18 and younger.

Sites A and B, which collectively hold 57.05 per cent of the population across all sites, both saw substantial declines in the proportion of those who do not intend to stay compared to December 2021. The other sites also saw decreases, except for Site C. Site C stands out as having seen a 11.93 percentage point increase in the proportion of those not intending to stay (13.82%)—though Site C’s population as a whole is relatively low (12.08% of all sites).

Across the whole population of all sites, 7.18 per cent do not intend to stay. They are overwhelmingly intending to move towards Rubkona (72.82%) and Guit (24.75%) counties.