DTM South Sudan: Naivasha PoC Site Flow Monitoring July - September 2020

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix conducted 3,615 interviews representing 11,232 individual movements into and out of Naivasha IDP camp site from July to September 2020. The site registered a high number of same day movements and most of them were women (62%) who were moving out of the site and highest number of respondents stated they are visiting friends/family. On the other hand, most of the individuals traveling temporarily (59% male) into and out of Naivasha IDP Camp were doing so in an attempt to return home. Most of the temporary travelers intend to stay for more than six months. A small amount of temporary movements (3%) were due to issues of congestion at the site which raised individual concerns for the spread of COVID-19. DTM also noted 83 new arrivals and most of them moved into the site due to insecurity in their areas of habitual residence. Out of these new arrivals, 51 per cent are male and most of them intend to spend more than six months at the displacement site. Further interview findings indicate that there were 110 permanent exits during this reporting period and 68 per cent of them are doing so be-cause they believe life is now better in their intended destination. Out of all permanent exits, 62 per cent are to different areas and homes in Wau.