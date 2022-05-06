DTM South Sudan: Naivasha Internally Displaced Person (IDP) Camp Biometric Registration (BMR), December 2021

The International Organization for Migration's Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM) in South Sudan maintains Biometric Registration database in Naivasha IDP Camp. During maintenance IOM DTM carries out registration of newborn babies, replacement of lost cards, merging of households that have requested to be included in under one household and handling of referred protection cases from protection partners. In December 2021, the population of Naivasha IDP Camp comprised a total of 11,383 individuals (3,359 households).

About 55 per cent of the registered population were found to be youths under the age of 18 years, while 49 per cent were female. Since biometric registrations or verifications are not feasible on a monthly basis, population counts remain the best possible tool to estimate the site’s populations.