DTM South Sudan: Naivasha IDP Camp & Masna Collective Centre Population Count (Data collection June 2021)

In June 2021, the monthly population count was conducted at Masna Collective Centre where 2,732 individuals / 740 households were identified and Naivasha IDP Camp where 8,413 individuals / 2,286 households were counted. The population of Naivasha IDP Camp marginally decreased from 8,415 individuals in May 2021 (decreased by 2 individuals). DTM was unable to publish May 2021 population count figures for Masna Collective Centre due to operational constraints, but the number of site inhabitants has increased by 208 individuals since April 2021.