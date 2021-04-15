DTM South Sudan: Naivasha IDP Camp & Masna Collective Centre Population Count (Data collection February 2021)

In February 2021, the monthly population count was conducted at Masna Collective Centre where 3,823 individuals/ 866 households were identified and Naivasha IDP Camp where 8,642 individuals/430 households were counted. The population of Naivasha IDP Camp marginally increased from 8,597 individuals in January 2021 (increased by 45 individuals). Wau Masna saw a decrease in its population by 37 individuals since January 2021. For more information on these trends, please consult the Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) report for Naivasha IDP Camp and Masna Collective Center.