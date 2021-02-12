DTM South Sudan: Naivasha IDP Camp & Masna Collective Centre Population Count (January 2021)

In January 2021, the monthly population count was conducted at Masna collective centre where 3,860 individuals/882 households were identified and Naivasha IDP Camp with 8,597 individuals/2,539 households. The population of Naivasha IDP Camp marginally decreased from 8,939 individuals in December 2020 (decreased by 342 individuals) due to the overall security improvement. Wau Masna saw an increase in its population by 123 individuals since December 2020. For more information on these trends, please consult the DSFM report for Naivasha IDP Camp and Masna Collective Center.