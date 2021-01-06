South Sudan

DTM South Sudan: Naivasha IDP Camp & Masna Collective Centre Population Count (December 2020)

Format
Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

In December 2020, the monthly population count was conducted at Masna collective centre where 3,737 individuals/775 households were identified and Naivasha IDP Camp with 8,939 individuals/2,651 households. The population of Naivasha IDP Camp marginally decreased from 9,048 individuals in November 2020 (decreased by 109 individuals). Wau Masna saw a decrease in its population by 773 individuals since November 2020. For more information on these trends, please consult the DSFM report for Naivasha IDP Camp and Masna Collective Center.

International Organization for Migration
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Related Content