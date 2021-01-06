DTM South Sudan: Naivasha IDP Camp & Masna Collective Centre Population Count (December 2020)

In December 2020, the monthly population count was conducted at Masna collective centre where 3,737 individuals/775 households were identified and Naivasha IDP Camp with 8,939 individuals/2,651 households. The population of Naivasha IDP Camp marginally decreased from 9,048 individuals in November 2020 (decreased by 109 individuals). Wau Masna saw a decrease in its population by 773 individuals since November 2020. For more information on these trends, please consult the DSFM report for Naivasha IDP Camp and Masna Collective Center.