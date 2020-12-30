DTM South Sudan: Naivasha IDP Camp (former Wau PoC AA) & Masna Collective Centre Population Count (November 2020)

In November 2020, the monthly population count was conducted at Masna collective centre where 4,510 individuals/977 households were identified and Naivasha IDP Camp with 9,048 individuals/2,644 households. The population of Naivasha IDP Camp marginally decreased from 9,110 individuals in October 2020 (decreased by 62 individuals). Wau Masna saw an increase in its population by 498 individuals since October 2020. For more information on these trends, please consult the DSFM report for Naivasha IDP Camp and Masna Collective Center.