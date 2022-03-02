DTM South Sudan: Naivasha IDP Camp Flow Monitoring (October - December 2021)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) continued conducting Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) at the gates of Naivasha IDP Camp. During this period, 2,705 interviews were conducted accounting for 11,934 individuals moving into and out of the camp. Surveyed day movements were predominantly undertaken by female travelers (74%) and increased by 22 per cent. The main reasons for movement were tending to other livelihood activities (48%) and visiting friends / family (21%). Temporary travels decreased from 19 to 14 individuals during this quarter. Attending religious services (50%), accessing health services (29%), and farming / fishing (21%) were the main reasons for temporary movements. Fiftytwo per cent of the individuals who traveled temporarily intend to spend at least one to seven days in or out of the camp. DTM surveyed one individual who arrived newly to the camp because of insecurity due to conflict in their area of departure. The recorded new arrival intends to spend more than six months in the camp. DTM enumerators recorded 43 persons who permanently exited the camp. The main destination for these is Wau, with most individuals heading to their former homes (72%). Improved living conditions in destination (95%) is the main driver of exits.