DTM South Sudan: Naivasha IDP Camp Flow Monitoring (July – September 2021)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) continued conducting Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) at the gates of Naivasha IDP Camp. During the third quarter, 2,250 interviews were conducted accounting for 9,751 individuals moving into / out of the camp. Recorded day movements increased from 8,160 individuals in the last quarter to 9,695 individuals. Livelihood activities have been the main drivers for the increased day movements (38%), followed by visits to friends / family (23%), undertaken predominantly by women and girls. Temporary travels decreased by 5 per cent, relative to April – June movements. Visiting friends / family has been the main reason for temporary movements, accounting for 74 per cent of temporary travels. Thirty-two per cent of the individuals who traveled temporarily intended to spend at least more than six months in / out of the camp. DTM surveyed 24 individuals who arrived newly to the camp, 92 per cent of whom moved because of insecurity due to conflict in their areas of departure. All the new arrivals intend to spend more than six months at the camp. DTM enumerators recorded 13 persons who permanently left the camp with all exits destined to Wau.