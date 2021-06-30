DTM South Sudan: Naivasha IDP Camp Flow Monitoring (January - March 2021)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) continued operating Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) at the main entry and exit points of Naivasha IDP camp. During this period, 2,160 interviews were conducted representing 9,279 individual movements in to and out of the camp. There has been a 13.0 per cent increase in surveyed day movements in this quarter. These usually take place for livelihood activities (43.0%), education (8.0%), and food distribution on-site (6.0%), while the few longer temporary movements were primarily to visit friends or family and to access healthcare services. The number of surveyed new arrivals, most of whom intend to stay for more than six months, decreased to 11 individuals compared to 21 in the previous quarter. Most of these movements were for family reasons (91.0%). Surveyed permanent exits also decreased from 71 to 57 individuals, almost all of whom traveled because of improved circumstances in areas of return.