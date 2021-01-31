DTM South Sudan: Mangala Rapid Flow Monitoring (November - December 2020)

At the onset of the 2020 dry season, the consequences of flooding in various areas of South Sudan continue to be deeply felt. Many people are still displaced after moving from lowland to highland areas. Mangala in Central Equatoria State has been a locus of flood-related displacement and other population movements since early August 2020 when the first group of IDPs arrived on site. According to available data from the World Food Programme (WFP), the site hosts more 24,500 IDPs who were registered for humanitarian assistance together with some 6,000 host community members in need of support.

DTM continued with implementation of the Rapid Flow Monitoring tool which supplies partners with the number of new arrivals and basic profile of populations arriving and leaving the site, including areas of departure and intended destinations. Between 1 November and 31 December 2020, DTM surveyed 692 groups representing 4,714 individuals, 4,681 of which were new arrivals. This is a 10 percent decrease of arrivals at the port compared to the period between September and October 2020 (5,219).