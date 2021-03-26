DTM South Sudan: Malakal PoC Site Flow Monitoring (October - December 2020)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) continued operating Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) at the gates of Malakal Protection of Civilians (PoC) site. During this period, 3,270 interviews were conducted representing 4,964 individual movements in to and out of the site. There was a 12 per cent decrease in surveyed day movements relative to July - September, most of which are for farming / fishing and other livelihood activities. Longer temporary travel is primarily for family reasons and livelihood activities, with 38 per cent of such movements lasting less than a week although another 30 per cent last more than six months. Women and girls are over-represented among both same day and temporary travelers. The number of surveyed new arrivals, over half of whom intend to stay more than six months, decreased slightly relative to the previous quarter (229 compared to 247), with most joining family (55%) or seeking access to healthcare (22%). Surveyed permanent exits decreased from 90 to 30, almost all of whom traveled to join family in areas of return or relocation.