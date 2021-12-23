DTM South Sudan: Malakal PoC Site Flow Monitoring (July – September 2021)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) continued conducting Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) at the gates of Malakal PoC Site. During this period, 3,135 interviews were conducted representing 6,704 individual movements into / out of the PoC site, which have decreased compared to 8,280 movements in the previous quarter. Day movements decreased by 27 per cent (from 7,181 to 5,646 individuals) and were dominated by female travelers (55%). Among all respondents, the main reason for day movements was for livelihood activities (62%). Temporary movements were driven by individuals moving out of the site to visit friends / family (37%), tend to livelihood activities (13%), access health services (11%) and attempt to return home (7%). The number of travelers increased by 10 per cent, from 811 in the previous quarter to 904 in the third quarter. Malakal PoC site captured a decrease in new arrivals from 224 to 107 individuals in this quarter, most of whom arrived from Panyikang, Fangak, Ayod, Juba, Um Durman (Sudan) and Kosti (Sudan). More than half of the new arrivals intend to spend probably more than six months in the site. Permanent exits also decreased from 64 to 47 individuals. Common reasons for these exits were to be with family (94%) and look for better healthcare services (6%). Seventy-four per cent of the individuals who permanently exited the camp were destined to former homes in Panyikang and Fangak counties and 19 per cent to former areas but new homes in Kosti and Um Durman (Sudan).