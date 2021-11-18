DTM South Sudan: Malakal PoC Site Flow Monitoring (April - June 2021)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) continued conducting Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) at the gates of Malakal Protection of Civilians (PoC) site. During this period (April – June 2021), 2,900 interviews were conducted representing 8,280 individual movements in to and out of the site. There was a 53 per cent increase in surveyed day movements compared to January - March 2021 movements, most of which were for farming / fishing (27%) and other livelihood activities (20%). Individuals embarked on longer temporary travel primarily to visit friends or family (32%) and for farming / fishing (14%), with 34 per cent of temporary travels lasting more than six months. Women and girls were slightly over-represented among both same day and temporary travelers. The number of surveyed new arrivals, 49 per cent of whom intended to stay more than six months, decreased from 309 in the previous quarter to 224 individuals. Common reasons for new arrivals were healthcare services (34%), to be with family (29%) or family visits (13%) and access to services (7%). Surveyed permanent exits decreased from 67 to 64 individuals, 36 per cent of whom attempted to return to former homes.