12 Jul 2019

DTM South Sudan — Flow Monitoring: EVD Preparedness May 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 12 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.2 MB)

Key insights

• The number of people surveyed on arrival from countries at risk of EVD increased by 27.1% relative to April. This is likely explained by training activites carried out in April, pausing data collection for 2-3 days per FMP.

• 65.0% of respondents departed from Uganda,

31.6% from DRC and 3.4% from other countries.

• 24.2% came from Ituri, DRC, incuding 512 people from Ariwara and 7 from Irumu. Two people came from Goma in Nord-Kivu.

• 20.1% reported coming from a refugee camp, while 4.3% were heading to a camp within South Sudan.

• 8.3% reported Juba County as their intended destination.

• 23.1% came to South Sudan for economic reasons and 18.4% to access health care.

• Most movement is circular, with 70.1% of respondents intending to stay a week or less in South Sudan.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.