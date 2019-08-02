DTM South Sudan — Flow Monitoring: EVD Preparedness June 2019

Key insights

• The total number of people surveyed on arrival from countries at risk of EVD decreased by 15.8% relative to May, with reductions at most FMPs.

• 65.5% of respondents departed from Uganda, 31.3% from DRC and 3.2% from other countries.

• 22.8% (n = 6,094) came from Ituri and none from Nord-Kivu in DRC. Less than 1% came from territories affected by EVD2 : 224 from Ariwara, 23 from Bunia and 8 from Irumu.

• 18.8% reported coming from a refugee camp, while 2.0% were heading to a camp within South Sudan.

• 6.4% reported Juba County as their intended destination.

• 30.6% came to South Sudan for economic reasons and 15.5% to access health care.

• Most movement is circular, with 70.2% of respondents intending to stay a week or less in South Sudan.